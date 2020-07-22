GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nike by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Nike by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

