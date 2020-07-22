GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 105 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,373.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,290.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,324.42. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.
In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.50.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
