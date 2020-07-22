GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 105 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,373.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,290.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,324.42. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

