GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 6.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Snap-on by 6.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

