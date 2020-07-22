GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 50 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

