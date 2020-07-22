GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $385.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.02. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

