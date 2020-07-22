GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $406,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,788 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.