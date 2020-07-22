GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $482.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

