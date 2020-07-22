GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.