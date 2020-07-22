GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

