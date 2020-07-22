GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333,639 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,834,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

