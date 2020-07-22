GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $407,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genpact by 68.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Genpact by 47.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 688,537 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 54.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 428,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

