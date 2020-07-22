GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $375,000 in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 20,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.57.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $273.28 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

