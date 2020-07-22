GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $345,000 in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after buying an additional 954,803 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,626,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

NYSE A opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

