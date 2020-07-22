GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $315,000 in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after buying an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

