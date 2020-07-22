GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $293,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.