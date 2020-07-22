GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $232,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $195.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

