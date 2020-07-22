GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $225,000 in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of LAD opened at $174.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

