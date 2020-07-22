GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

