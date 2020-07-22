GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,552 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.