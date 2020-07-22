GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,439,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after buying an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

