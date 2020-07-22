GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

