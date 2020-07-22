GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.