GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $262,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 72,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,732,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

