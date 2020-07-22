GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $241,000 Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in World Fuel Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 100.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

INT stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

