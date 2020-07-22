GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 95,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 117,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

