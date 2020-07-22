GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

