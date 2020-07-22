GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,088.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 63,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $558,667 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

