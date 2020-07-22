GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,807,782. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.