GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 502.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 163,936 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $6,473,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 9.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

