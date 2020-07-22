GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,907 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

