GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

