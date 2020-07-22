GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YORW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

YORW stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. York Water Co has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

