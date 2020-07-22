GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medifast by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Medifast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $168.59.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. Analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

