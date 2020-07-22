GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

