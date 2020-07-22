GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. GVC has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

