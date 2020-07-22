GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 368,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 304.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
