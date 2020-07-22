GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 368,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 304.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.