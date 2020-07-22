Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 70.96%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GHL opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

