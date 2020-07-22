Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.38. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 105.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.