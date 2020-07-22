Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

