Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 944%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

