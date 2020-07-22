Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

