Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,679 First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

