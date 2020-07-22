Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $553.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.