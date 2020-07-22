Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.23.

NYSE:WELL opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

