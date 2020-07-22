Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,917,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.