Good Life Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

