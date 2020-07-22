Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMF. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.38%.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $81,150.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

