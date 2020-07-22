Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,689 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.