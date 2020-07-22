Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 289,689 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.