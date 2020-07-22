Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.36) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.37 ($11.65).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.20).

